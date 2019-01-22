LG G8 reportedly launching on February 24 with Snapdragon 855 SoC and triple rear cameras

Smartphone brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, Sony and OPPO are all set to show us their latest and greatest products next month just before Mobile World Congress (MWC) kicks off in Barcelona from February 25th. Well, according to the information coming out of South Korea, LG too may join this club by launching its flagship smartphone before MWC.

According to a report by South Korean publication ETNews, LG will launch its LG G8 flagship smartphone next month on February 24 – just a day before MWC begins. The launch event will start at 10 am local time on February 24, and on the next day, LG’s Head of MC/HE Business Division will hold a meeting on the company’s business strategy.

The report also reveals that the G8 will come powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC which is the latest and greatest mobile chip from Qualcomm. This is the same chip that will power a majority of Android flagships this year like the Galaxy S10, OnePlus 7, and more.

Furthermore, the report also reveals that the G8 will sport a triple camera setup at the back with 3D shooting capabilities. The smartphone will also feature a display with a waterdrop-shaped notch. Well, this information contradicts previously leaked renders of G8 which showed the smartphone with dual rear cameras and an iPhone X-like notch.

LG has neither confirmed the existence of G8 nor has it announced its MWC 2019 event yet.