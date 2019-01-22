Samsung Galaxy A30 key specs revealed as it passes through Geekbench

South Korean tech giant Samsung has been facing tough competition from Chinese brands in markets like India and China lately, and thus, the company is reported to flood the market with budget and mid-range smartphones to regain lost ground. Samsung reportedly plans to do this with its Galaxy M and Galaxy A series smartphones. The company will announce its Galaxy M series smartphones next week in India so we will know more about them soon. But, there’s no word from Samsung about its Galaxy A series smartphones that it will launch this year. Samsung is said to launch a total of 10 Galaxy A series smartphones in H1 of 2019, and, one of those smartphones – the Galaxy A30 – has made an appearance on a popular benchmarking site with its specifications.

The Samsung Galaxy A30, with model number SM-A305F, has appeared on Geekbench. The Geekbench listing of the Galaxy A30 reveals that it’s powered by Samsung’s homegrown Exynos 7885 SoC which is paired with 4 GB RAM. The Exynos 7885 is the same chip that powers last year’s Galaxy A8 and Galaxy A8+.

The Galaxy A30 unit that was passed through Geekbench runs Android 9.0 Pie which is the latest version of Android. Well, this means we can expect the Galaxy A30 to run Android Pie out-of-the-box. But, it may not be the first Samsung smartphone to run Android Pie out-of-the-box as that honor is likely to go to the Galaxy S10 launching next month on February 20.

The Galaxy A30 also made a score of 1321 and 4142 points in Geekbench’s single and multi-core tests respectively. However, Geekbench didn’t reveal any other details about the Galaxy A30.

Expect to hear more about the Galaxy A30 as well as other smartphones in the Galaxy A series in the coming weeks.

