Vivo Y89 goes official with 6.26-inch notched display, Snapdragon 626 SoC, and dual rear cameras

Last week, BBK Electronics-owned Chinese smartphone brand Vivo announced the Vivo Y91 budget smartphone. And now, the company has announced yet another smartphone under its Y series – the Vivo Y89.

The Vivo Y89 isn’t any new phone actually. It’s just a re-branded Vivo Z1 Lite that was launched in China last year in November. Well, we are wondering why did Vivo launch the same smartphone under two different names in the same country.

Anyways though, the Vivo Y89 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 626 SoC which is mated to 4 GB RAM. The smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, and there’s no word on when it will be upgraded with Android 9.0 Pie – the latest version of Android.

On the front, the Vivo Y89 sports a 6.26-inch LCD display having an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. It also has an iPhone X-like notch up top which is home to the selfie camera, earpiece, and the usual slew of sensors like ambient light sensor and proximity sensor.

Round the back, the Vivo Y89 rocks a dual camera setup in the top left corner along with a fingerprint scanner that’s placed in the center.

The dual camera setup on the Vivo Y89 is a combination of one 16 MP and one 2 MP camera. The former has f/2.0 aperture whereas the latter has f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 16 MP single camera on the front having f/2.0 aperture.

That said, the Y89 has 32 GB of onboard storage, and it also has a slot for microSD card that allows storage expansion up to 256 GB. The smartphone is offered in Aurora Blue and Black Gold colors, and it comes packed with a 3260 mAh battery to keep the lights on.

Vivo Y89 Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 626 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 626 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Operating System: Funtouch OS based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Funtouch OS based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.26-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 LCD display

6.26-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 LCD display Rear Camera: 16 MP (f/2.0) + 2 MP (f/2.4) with LED flash

16 MP (f/2.0) + 2 MP (f/2.4) with LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture

16 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock Colors: Aurora Blue, Black Gold

Aurora Blue, Black Gold Battery: 3260 mAh

Vivo Y89 Price and Availability

Price: ¥1598 (around $234/₹16,757)

¥1598 (around $234/₹16,757) Availability: Available for purchase in China. No word on availability in other markets

Source