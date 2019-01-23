Honor V20 announced as Honor View20 for global markets with Kirin 980 SoC, 48 MP rear camera, and in-display selfie camera

Late last month, Huawei sub-brand Honor launched its Honor V20 flagship smartphone in China. And now, at an event in Paris, Honor announced V20 for global markets under the moniker of Honor View20.

The Honor View20 is a flagship smartphone and is powered by Kirin 980 SoC which is the same chip that runs the show on Huawei’s Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro. The smartphone comes in two memory configurations – 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. The 256 GB storage variant is the Moschino Edition which is the most expensive variant.

That said, two of the biggest highlights of the Honor View20 are its display and the rear cameras. The View20 features a 6.4-inch display that has a resolution of 2310 x 1080 pixels. It has a hole (with a diameter of 4.5 mm) in the top-left corner which houses the 25 MP selfie camera. And, with a display like this, the View20 achieves an almost bezel-less look with a screen-to-body ratio of 91.82%.

The Honor View20 rocks a dual camera setup at the back which consists of one 48 MP camera and one 3D TOF camera which is used for features like depth sensing, skeletal tracking, and real-time motion capture. All these features are together used by the Magic AR feature.

Having said that, the View20 also comes with some AI-powered features like AIS Super Night Shot and AI Calorie Counting.

The glass-covered back of the View20 is also home to a fingerprint scanner and has a ‘V’ that looks cool and changes color when you look at it from different angles.

The Honor View20 runs Magic UI 2.0 which is based on Android Pie, and, it also comes with features like GPU Turbo 2.0, Link Turbo, AI Dual-frequency GPS, and liquid cooling system. Besides, it also supports Fortnite in 60 FPS and will offer exclusive access to Honor Guard Fortnite Outfit to its users.

The View20 is offered in four colors and comes packed with a 4000 mAh battery with support for 22.5W (4.5V/5A) fast charging.

Honor View20 Specifications

CPU: Kirin 980 octa-core processor

Kirin 980 octa-core processor RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X

6/8 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Mali-G76

Mali-G76 Operating System: MagicUI 2.0.1 based on Android 9.0 Pie

MagicUI 2.0.1 based on Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (2310 x 1080 pixels) All-View Display with 398 ppi pixel density

6.4-inch Full-HD+ (2310 x 1080 pixels) All-View Display with 398 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 48 MP (Sony IMX586, f/1.8 aperture) + 3D TOF camera with Portrait Mode, HDR, 960 FPS Slow-Motion video recording, AI Vision, AIS Super Night Shot, Magic AR (depth sensing, skeletal tracking, and real-time motion capture), AI Calorie Counting and LED flash

48 MP (Sony IMX586, f/1.8 aperture) + 3D TOF camera with Portrait Mode, HDR, 960 FPS Slow-Motion video recording, AI Vision, AIS Super Night Shot, Magic AR (depth sensing, skeletal tracking, and real-time motion capture), AI Calorie Counting and LED flash Front Camera: 25 MP with f/2.0 aperture

25 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM)

128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM) SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, AI Dual-frequency GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB OTG, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, AI Dual-frequency GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB OTG, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC, AR Stickers, 3D Qmoji, GPU Turbo 2.0, Link Turbo, Liquid Cooling System

Fingerprint Scanner, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC, AR Stickers, 3D Qmoji, GPU Turbo 2.0, Link Turbo, Liquid Cooling System Colors: Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue, Phantom Blue, Phantom Red, Moschino Edition

Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue, Phantom Blue, Phantom Red, Moschino Edition Battery: 4000 mAh with 22.5W (4.5V/5A) fast charging

Honor View20 Price and Availability