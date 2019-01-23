This is when Nokia smartphones will get their Android Pie updates

HMD Global – the official licensee of Nokia brand of phones – has rolled out Android Pie updates for a total of seven Nokia smartphones until now. This includes the Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1, Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 8, and Nokia 8 Sirocco. Those who own other Nokia smartphones must be wondering if and when their smartphone will receive the Android Pie update. Well, HMD has shared the Android Pie update roadmap that reveals when and which Nokia smartphones will receive their Android Pie updates.

Juho Sarvikas – Chief Product Officer at HMD Global – took to Twitter to share the Android Pie update roadmap for Nokia smartphones. Sarvikas confirmed that a total of eight Nokia smartphones will receive Android Pie updates, and, all these smartphones will receive their Android Pie update by “early Q2 2019” which means April 2019.

This is when Nokia smartphones will get Android 9.0 Pie update:

Nokia 5 – January 2019

Nokia 3.1 Plus – January 2019

Nokia 2.1 – Q1 2019

Nokia 3.1 – Q1 2019

Nokia 5.1 – Q1 2019

Nokia 6 – Q1 2019

Nokia 1 – Early Q2 2019

Nokia 3 – Early Q2 2019

Sarvikas said that they intend to roll-out Android Pie updates for Nokia 5 and Nokia 3.1 Plus this week, with Nokia 6 receiving it “shortly after” as soon as they complete Dolby implementation. That said, the roadmap shared by HMD has the Nokia 2 missing, and it’s currently unclear whether this smartphone will get a pie of Android Pie or not.

Furthermore, the time frame for the roll-out of Android Pie shared by HMD is also pretty vague as it doesn’t reveal exactly when Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1, Nokia 5.1, Nokia 1, and Nokia 3 will get their Android Pie updates. However, it should still be reassuring to the owners of these smartphones as they finally know they will get to taste Android Pie on their smartphones.

Having said that, Sarvikas also shared an infographic that explains the process of rolling out Android Pie updates for Nokia smartphones. You can click here to check it out.