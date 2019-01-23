Moto Z3 receiving Android Pie update with 5G support and latest security patch

The first Motorola smartphone that received the Android Pie update is the Motorola One Power. Motorola rolled out Android Pie update for One Power last year in November. And since then, the company has rolled out Android Pie update for a couple more smartphones. Well, the latest Motorola smartphone to receive the Android Pie update is the Moto Z3.

The Moto Z3 was launched last year in August with Android 8.1 Oreo, and after more than five months, it’s now receiving the Android Pie update. The update is rolled out over-the-air and should take a week or two to reach all the units. But, if you can’t wait for the update notification to pop-up on your Moto Z3, you can check for the update manually by heading over to the Settings > System > System updates menu.

As this is an Android version update, it weighs more than 1 GB in size, hence, you are advised to download it over a Wi-Fi connection to avoid incurring any extra charges on mobile data. Furthermore, Motorola also advises users to have at least 50% battery charge left on the phone before installing the update.

This Android Pie update for Moto Z3 brings in new UI to the phone in addition to features like navigation gestures, improved DND mode, adaptive battery, adaptive brightness, and more. You can click here to know what Android Pie brings to the Moto Z3.

That said, the Android Pie update also brings in latest security patch dated January 1, 2019 to the Moto Z3, as well as 5G support through 5G Moto Mod.

For those unaware, the Moto Z3 is only sold in the US, so that’s the only country where this Android Pie update is rolled out.

Moto Z3 Specifications