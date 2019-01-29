Honor View20 Hands-On [Images]

Honor has launched its newest flagship smartphone View20 and it’s the first smartphone ever launched in India with an in-screen selfie camera. The Honor flaunts an all-view display with a small hole in the screen to hook up its front side camera. Aside from the in-screen camera, the Honor View20 has a full-screen glass design, a whopping 48 MP camera with 3D ToF sensor, and Kirin 980 for blazing fast performance. Here’s our hands-on with the Honor View20.

Honor View20 Specifications

Display: 6.4-inch All-View Display, Full HD+ resolution (2310 x 1080 pixels | 398 ppi)

6.4-inch All-View Display, Full HD+ resolution (2310 x 1080 pixels | 398 ppi) Software: MagicUI 2.0.1 based on Android 9.0 Pie

MagicUI 2.0.1 based on Android 9.0 Pie Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back

Yes, at the back CPU: Up to 2.6 GHz octa-core (4x Cortex-A76 + 4x Cortex-A55) processor, 7nm Kirin 980 octa-core SoC, dual NPUs, 64-bit

Up to 2.6 GHz octa-core (4x Cortex-A76 + 4x Cortex-A55) processor, 7nm Kirin 980 octa-core SoC, dual NPUs, 64-bit GPU: Mali-G76, GPU Turbo 2.0

Mali-G76, GPU Turbo 2.0 Memory: 6 GB RAM, LPDDR4X (2133 MHz)

6 GB RAM, LPDDR4X (2133 MHz) Storage: 128 GB or 256 GB UFS 2.1, expands via microSD card

128 GB or 256 GB UFS 2.1, expands via microSD card Main Camera: 48 MP f/1.8 (Sony IMX586) + 3D TOF camera with Portrait Mode, AR Stickers, 3D Qmoji, 960 FPS Slow-Motion video recording, AI Vision, and LED flash

48 MP f/1.8 (Sony IMX586) + 3D TOF camera with Portrait Mode, AR Stickers, 3D Qmoji, 960 FPS Slow-Motion video recording, AI Vision, and LED flash Selfie Camera: 25 MP f/2.0, AI-backed

25 MP f/2.0, AI-backed SIM: 4G LTE, 2x nano SIM (GSM), dual VoLTE

4G LTE, 2x nano SIM (GSM), dual VoLTE Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, AI GPS (dual frequency), USB OTG, USB Type-C

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, AI GPS (dual frequency), USB OTG, USB Type-C Audio: aptX, aptX HD, LDAC

aptX, aptX HD, LDAC Other: Link Turbo

Link Turbo Colors: Blue, Red, Black, Moschino Edition

Blue, Red, Black, Moschino Edition Battery: 4,000 mAh, 40W (10V, 4A) fast charging

4,000 mAh, 40W (10V, 4A) fast charging Price: ₹37,999 (6 GB RAM & 128 GB storage), ₹45,999 (8 GB RAM & 256 GB storage)

₹37,999 (6 GB RAM & 128 GB storage), ₹45,999 (8 GB RAM & 256 GB storage) Availability: Amazon India and HiHonor India, sale starts from 30th January at 12 AM

The Honor View20 has a large 6.4-inch screen that covers almost the entire surface of the phone leaving a 4.5mm tiny pin-hole on the top-left side for the selfie camera and this gives you a full-screen multimedia experience. To hide the camera hole, add a black bar to look like there’s no hole in the screen similar to how you hide the notch.

The Honor View20 adopts a new glass design, the back of the phone has a gradient finish glass designed with a V-shape Aurora Nanotexture that reflects when the light falls on it. The sides are metallic with tapered edges giving a solid build.

Honor View20 highlights its 48 MP rear camera paired with a 3D ToF sensor. The back uses a dual rear camera setup with a 48 MP f/1.8 being the main camera utilizing the Sony IMX586 sensor and a 3D ToF sensor that is used for depth measuring and to give shape your body or objects in a 3D form.

The camera also has a variety of AI features in addition to the Portrait mode, Night mode, AR Lens, Aperture mode, 960fps slow-motion video recording 3D Panorama, Artist mode, Light Painting, and more. The camera also supports EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization) on board to stabilize the videos.

On the performance side, the Honor View20 is equipped with an octa-core Kirin 980 SoC clocked at 2.6 GHz coupled with up to 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM. The SoC equips The NINE liquid cooling system for heat dissipation and Dual Turbo (CPU + GPU Turbo) for top-notch performance.

The chip further sports with a Mali-G76 MP10 GPU for high-end gaming and features GPU Turbo that gives performance boost while playing games. On the storage side, the phone offers a up to 256 GB UFS 2.1 onboard storage with an option to expand it via microSD card on SIM2 slot.

It runs on the Honor Magic UI 2.0.1 based out on the Android 9.0 Pie. The phone comes with a number of features like GPU Turbo, Link Turbo, AI Calorie Counting, AI Dual Frequency GPS for accurate positioning, Wireless projection for full PC experience, HiTouch, Party Mode and more.

It packs a 4,000 mAh battery with Honor’s SuperCharge fast charging support, it uses 10V and 4A charging that charges 55% in around 30 minutes. Also, due to the 7nm CPU, the power consumption should be lesser.

Honor View20 uses a Type-C USB port along with loudspeakers, and a microphone at the bottom. The top has a 3.5mm audio jack for earphones/headphones, an IR Blaster, another microphone and earpiece. The left side holds a hybrid SIM tray, there are two 4G nano SIM slots and a microSD combo slot on SIM2. The right side carries a power button.

The price for the Honor View20 starts at ₹37,999 for 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and the price for the Honor View20 starts at ₹45,999 for 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant. We’ll be covering more information about the phone including the performance, gaming, battery life and more in our full review of the Honor View20 in the coming days.