Honor Band 4 Running Edition launched in India with OLED display, running posture monitoring, and more

Huawei sub-brand Honor today launched the Honor View20 flagship smartphone in India at a starting price of ₹37,999. But, that’s not the only product Honor launched today in India. In addition to the View20, Honor also launched the Honor Band 4 Running Edition in the country.

Honor Band 4 Running Edition is a cheaper version of the Honor Band 4 that was launched in India last month with a price tag of ₹2599. But, as evident from its name, it puts a lot of emphasis on running, and thus comes with features that help users run better.

The Honor Band 4 Running Edition comes with a six-axis sensor to better monitor your runs. It also comes with an algorithm that monitors your posture while running and gives suggestions for better results and reducing the risk of workout injuries.

The Band 4 Running Edition comes with two wearing modes – Wrist Mode and Foot Mode. Under Wrist Mode, the Band 4 Running Edition offers features like step counter, activity reminder, sedentary reminder, call and message notifications, and more. Needless to say that Wrist Mode is enabled when you are wearing the Band 4 Running Edition on your wrist.

However, you can attach the band body to your shoe buckle to switch from Wrist Mode to Foot Mode. With Foot Mode, you get better running data. And, this wearable also comes with a ‘Professional Running Mode’ that records different types of running data like foot strike pattern, landing impact, ground contact time, cadence, step length, eversion excursion, and swing angle.

That said, while the Band 4 sports a 0.95-inch colored AMOLED display, the Band 4 Running Edition sports a 0.5-inch monochrome OLED display. But, like the Band 4, the Band 4 Running Edition is also water resistant up to 50 meters which means you don’t have to take it off the wrist when going for a swim or a shower.

The Honor Band 4 Running Edition also features sleep tracking and comes with a strap that’s made of TPU and has a multi-vented design which makes it easier for your skin to breathe. At 17 grams, the Honor Band 4 Running Edition is also pretty light on your wrist.

Lastly, the Honor Band 4 Running Edition packs a 77 mAh battery which Honor says can last up to 21 days on standby and up to two weeks on regular usage. It can be charged using a charging cradle that comes bundled along.

Honor Band 4 Running Edition Specifications

Display: 0.5-inch monochrome OLED display with 2.5D curved glass

0.5-inch monochrome OLED display with 2.5D curved glass Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.2 LE (compatible with Android 4.4 or later and iOS 9.0 or later)

Bluetooth 4.2 LE (compatible with Android 4.4 or later and iOS 9.0 or later) Sensors: 6-axis Sensor, Sleep Tracker

6-axis Sensor, Sleep Tracker Other: Caller ID, Call Rejection, Message Notifications, Professional Running Mode, 50-meter water resistance

Caller ID, Call Rejection, Message Notifications, Professional Running Mode, 50-meter water resistance Weight: 17 grams

17 grams Colors: Black, Blue, Pink, Red, Yellow, Green

Black, Blue, Pink, Red, Yellow, Green Battery: 77 mAh

Honor Band 4 Running Edition Price in India and Availability