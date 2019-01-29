Honor Watch Magic launched in India with 1.2-inch AMOLED display, heart rate monitoring, and more

Huawei sub-brand Honor today launched the Honor View20 smartphone and Honor Band 4 Running Edition fitness tracker in India. But alongside these products, Honor also launched a smartwatch in India dubbed Honor Watch Magic.

The Honor Watch Magic is a smartwatch that comes with features generally found on fitness trackers. It comes with an activity tracker that can track different indoor and outdoor activities like running, walking, swimming, cycling, mountain climbing, and more.

The Watch Magic also provides customized professional guides for different activities – right from introductory level to advanced level. It also has real-time workout tracking that helps you decide the intensity of the workout. The Honor Watch Magic also has three different satellite positioning systems in tow (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo) for precision tracking.

Other fitness features on the Honor Watch Magic include real-time heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking.

The Honor Watch Magic has a thickness of 9.8 mm and sports a 1.2-inch colored AMOLED display that has a resolution of 390 x 390 pixels and a pixel density of 326 ppi. The smartwatch is made using 316L stainless steel which makes it lightweight and comfortable to wear. The Honor Watch Magic is offered in two colors – Lava Black and Midnight Silver – and comes with sweat-proof straps. You can change the straps quickly to match the occasion.

The Honor Watch Magic is water resistant and is safe to be taken for a swim. It packs a battery which Honor claims can offer seven days of battery life on a single charge.

Honor Watch Magic Price in India and Availability