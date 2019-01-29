Vivo launching a new smartphone in India on February 20 with pop-up selfie camera

BBK Electronics-owned Chinese smartphone brand Vivo launched the Vivo NEX smartphone in India last year in July. The biggest highlight of this smartphone is that it comes with a selfie camera that pops up from the top of the smartphone. Well, it looks like the company will launch one more smartphone in India next month which will come with a pop-up selfie camera.

Vivo has sent out invites to the Indian media for a launch event scheduled for next month on February 20. The invite (pictured above) has the February 20 date along with text below that reads “There’s a new Pop-Star in town”.

The invite doesn’t reveal the name of the smartphone Vivo is going to launch in India on February 20, but, it does have a silhouette of a phone with the selfie camera coming from the top of the phone.

Having said that, do note that the Vivo NEX that was launched last year in India had its selfie camera elevate from the left side, but, this new phone launching in India next month seems to have its selfie camera elevate from the right side.

Details about this Vivo smartphone are scarce right now, but there’s one thing we can say confidently: This is not the Vivo NEX Dual Display.

For those who need a refresher, the Vivo NEX launched last year in India is powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC which is paired with 8 GB RAM. The smartphone features a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ notch-less display having an aspect ratio of 19.3:9.

The Vivo NEX runs Android Oreo-based Funtouch OS 4.0 out-of-the-box and has 128 GB of storage onboard. For photography, the smartphone has dual cameras – 12 MP and 5 MP – at the back, and an 8 MP camera on the top which can be used for selfies and video calls.

The Vivo NEX also has an in-display fingerprint scanner, and it ships with a 4000 mAh battery to keep the lights on. The smartphone recently got a price cut in India and now costs ₹39,990. It’s available for purchase on Amazon India and Vivo India’s E-Store.