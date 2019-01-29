Redmi Go announced with 5-inch display, 8 MP rear camera, and 3000 mAh battery

The Redmi Go smartphone surfaced online last weekend with its images and full specifications. Xiaomi Philippines also teased the smartphone hinting at an imminent launch, but, the name of the smartphone wasn’t confirmed. Well now, Xiaomi has finally confirmed the name of this smartphone while also revealing some of its hardware specifications.

Xiaomi took to Twitter to announce the Redmi Go. Xiaomi tweeted ““GO” for something new! Today we’re introducing the new #RedmiGo.” In addition to sharing some of the hardware details, Xiaomi also shared the image of the Redmi Go on Twitter.

"GO" for something new! Today we're introducing the new #RedmiGo. RT if you'll be getting one #GoSmartDoMore pic.twitter.com/H9lPR9C5Sm — Mi (@xiaomi) January 29, 2019

The Redmi Go sports a 5-inch LCD display having a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. Xiaomi says that the smartphone is powered by a quad-core Snapdragon processor, but doesn’t reveal its name. However, leaked specs reveal that this is the Snapdragon 425. Similarly, Xiaomi also doesn’t reveal the RAM count on the Redmi Go, but leaked specs reveal the Redmi Go has 1 GB of RAM at its disposal.

For photography, the Redmi Go has an 8 MP camera at the back and a 5 MP camera on the front. And, fueling this entire package is a 3000 mAh battery which is acceptable considering the size and resolution of the display on Redmi Go.

There’s no word from Xiaomi regarding the Android OS that runs on Redmi Go, but, considering the use of the word “Go” in the phone’s name and promotional hashtag, it’s safe to say that Redmi Go runs Android Go. Leaked specs reveal the Redmi Go runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition), making it the first Android Go smartphone from Xiaomi. Or should we rather say Redmi?

Xiaomi Redmi Go Specifications

RAM: 1 GB (yet to be confirmed)

Display: 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) LCD display

Front Camera: 5 MP

External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (yet to be confirmed)

Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, micro USB (yet to be confirmed)

Battery: 3000 mAh

Xiaomi Redmi Go Price and Availability