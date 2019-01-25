Xiaomi Redmi Go Android Go smartphone launching soon, full specs leak online

Earlier this week, we came across a report which stated that Xiaomi would soon launch its first Android Go smartphone – the Redmi Go – in India. While Xiaomi has confirmed that it will soon launch Redmi Note 7 in India, there’s no word from the company whether or not it will launch the Redmi Go in India. In fact, until now, the existence of Redmi Go was unknown, but now, Xiaomi has confirmed the Redmi Go and is all set to launch it soon.

Ready. We're about to introduce something very special just for you! Here's a first hint of what's coming. 😁#GoSmartDoMore Posted by Mi Philippines on Thursday, January 24, 2019

Xiaomi Philippines has shared a teaser image (attached above) of its upcoming smartphone. While the company hasn’t explicitly confirmed that this is its Android Go smartphone, the company has made use of the #GoSmartDoMore hashtag which does confirm that this is an Android Go smartphone.

Having said that, the Redmi Go was listed by a Filipino retailer on its website which revealed the image and full specifications of this smartphone.

The leaked specifications reveal that the Redmi Go will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 425 SoC which will be paired with 1 GB RAM. The smartphone will run Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) and will have 8 GB of storage onboard. However, it will come with a microSD card slot that will allow storage expansion up to 128 GB.

The Redmi Go will feature a 5-inch LCD display having a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. For photography, it will have an 8 MP camera at the back and a 5 MP camera on the front. Keeping the lights on will be a 3000 mAh battery that will draw power from micro USB port.

Xiaomi Redmi Go Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 425 SoC

Snapdragon 425 SoC RAM: 1 GB

1 GB GPU: Adreno 308

Adreno 308 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition)

Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) Display: 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) LCD display with 380 nits brightness and 1000:1 contrast ratio

5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) LCD display with 380 nits brightness and 1000:1 contrast ratio Rear Camera: 8 MP with 1.12 μm pixel size, f/2.0 aperture, HDR, LED flash

8 MP with 1.12 μm pixel size, f/2.0 aperture, HDR, LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP with 1.12 μm pixel size and f/2.2 aperture

5 MP with 1.12 μm pixel size and f/2.2 aperture Internal Storage: 8 GB

8 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, micro USB

Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, micro USB Colors: Black, Blue

Black, Blue Battery: 3000 mAh (with 5V/1A adapter bundled)

The Xiaomi Redmi Go should launch in Philippines in a week or two. The smartphone is also expected to launch in India alongside the Redmi Note 7, and will probably be priced in the range of ₹5000 to ₹6000 in the country.

