Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 with 48 MP rear camera launching soon in India

Earlier this week, we heard rumors of Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi launching the Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and Redmi Go in India soon. While Xiaomi is yet to launch the Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Go smartphones, the company already launched the Redmi Note 7 in its home country two weeks ago. And, Xiaomi has now confirmed that it will soon launch the Redmi Note 7 in India.

Xiaomi India’s official Twitter handle shared a photo of Manu Jain – Managing Director of Xiaomi India and Global Vice President of Xiaomi – along with Lei Jun who’s the CEO of Xiaomi. Jun can be seen holding the Redmi Note 7 in the photo. Xiaomi shared this photo with the caption “pǝǝʇuɐɹɐnƃ uoᴉʇdnɹsᴉp ¡uoos ƃuᴉʌᴉɹɹɐ sᴉ ɹǝuɹnʇ-pɐǝɥ #ԀW8ᔭ ǝɥʇ”. Well, Xiaomi is promoting the Redmi Note 7 in India by posting everything upside down, so we took a screenshot of the tweet and rotated it 180-degrees to make it easier for you to read. Check out the image below.

While Xiaomi has confirmed that it’s launching the Redmi Note 7 in India, it hasn’t divulged any details about when the Redmi Note 7 would make its debut in the country.

For those unaware, the Redmi Note 7 is the first Xiaomi smartphone that comes with a 48 MP rear camera. The smartphone also has Snapdragon 660 SoC under-the-hood which is paired with up to 6 GB RAM. You can check out full specifications of the Redmi Note 7 down below.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

RAM: 3/4/6 GB

GPU: Adreno 512

Operating System: MIUI 10 based on Android 9.0 Pie

Display: 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 409 ppi pixel density and 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5

Rear Camera: 48 MP (f/1.8, 1.6 μm) + 5 MP with PDAF, Super Night Mode, EIS, Portrait Mode, AI Scene Recognition, HDR, 1080p video recording at 30/60 FPS, 720p video recording at 30 FPS, 1080/720p slow-motion video recording at 120 FPS, and LED flash

Front Camera: 13 MP with AI Portrait Mode, AI Smart Beauty, HDR, and AI Scene Recognition

Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM)

External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

SIM: Dual

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

Other: Fingerprint Scanner, AI Face Unlock

Colors: Bright Black, Fantasy Blue, Twilight Gold

Battery: 4000 mAh with Quick Charge 4.0 (bundled adapter supports 10W charging)

How much are you willing to pay for the Redmi Note 7 in India?