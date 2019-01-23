Beta users of WhatsApp for Android can now quickly jump to a media in chat

Two weeks ago, we told you about WhatsApp testing fingerprint authentication on its Android app with beta version 2.19.3. And now, the company has started testing yet another feature on its Android app that lets users quickly jump to a media in a chat.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has started testing a new feature called ‘Show in chat’ with beta version 2.19.18 of its Android app. With this feature, Android users can now quickly see media like photos/video/GIFs in a chat. To put it more simply, whenever you open a photo/video/GIF through the media gallery in a chat, you will see the ‘Show in chat’ option which will take you directly to the place in chat where that media was shared. This is similar to the message quoting feature.

This ‘Show in chat’ feature is already available for iOS users, and, WABetaInfo reports that it will be rolled out to all Android users on the stable channel with the next update.

In addition to this, WhatsApp has also consolidated the ‘Set as my profile photo’ and ‘Set as group icon’ options into a single ‘Set as’ option. The same goes for ‘Rotate left’ and ‘Rotate right’ options that are now grouped under a single ‘Rotate’ option.

We expect these new grouped options to be rolled out with the ‘Show in chat’ option in the next update.