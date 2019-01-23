Meizu launches a smartphone that doesn’t have any physical buttons or ports

2018 was quite an interesting year in terms of smartphone design as companies launched smartphones that came with a slider design and pop-up selfie camera to ditch the notch. Well, 2019 won’t be any less interesting either as we are expecting more and more smartphones this year to come with punch-hole displays and foldable design. However, China-based Meizu has taken a bit different approach towards the design language and has launched a smartphone – dubbed Meizu Zero – that doesn’t have any physical buttons or ports.

Yes, you read that right. The Meizu Zero doesn’t come with any physical buttons or a charging port or even a speaker. The physical power and volume buttons are replaced by capacitive touch panels, and, the company has made use of a piezoelectric transducer to replace the speaker – similar to the one we have seen on Xiaomi Mi MIX.

The phone also doesn’t come with any charging port which is why users have to rely on 18W fast wireless charging to juice up the phone’s battery. And, as far as data transfer is concerned, you will have to rely on Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to move the files to and from the phone.

If you think ditching the physical buttons and charging port is too much, let us tell you that the Meizu Zero also doesn’t have any physical SIM card slot. Well, how do you get cellular services on this phone then? The answer is eSIM technology that doesn’t rely on a physical SIM card.

On the design front, the Meizu Zero flaunts a uni-body ceramic construction, with the phone boasting IP68 rating that makes it water and dust resistance.

On the front, the Meizu Zero sports a 5.99-inch AMOLED display along with an in-display fingerprint scanner and a 20 MP selfie camera, and on the back, the smartphone rocks a dual camera setup which includes one 12 MP camera and one 20 MP camera.

Under the hood, the Meizu Zero comes with Snapdragon 845 SoC running the show. There’s no information about the phone’s RAM count, internal storage, and battery capacity, but we do know that it runs Flyme 7 OS that lets you use the phone upside down.

Meizu Zero Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor Operating System: Flyme 7 OS

Flyme 7 OS Display: 5.99-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass

5.99-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 12 MP + 20 MP with LED flash

12 MP + 20 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP

20 MP SIM: eSIM

eSIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi Other: In-display Fingerprint Scanner, IP68 dust and water resistance

In-display Fingerprint Scanner, IP68 dust and water resistance Colors: Black, White

Black, White Battery: Supports 18W Fast Wireless Charging

Meizu Zero Price and Availability

Price: To be announced

To be announced Availability: To be announced

