Realme to soon launch entertainment-focused smartphone in India [Update: False alarm]

Update: Realme has told us this is not a new smartphone. It’s actually a new variant of an existing smartphone with more storage. The company didn’t reveal which smartphone though.

Original story: Realme launched its last smartphone in India – the Realme U1 – back in November last year. The Realme U1 is a selfie-centric smartphone and comes with a 25 MP snapper on the front. Well, the next smartphone that Realme will launch in India focuses entirely on entertainment.

Flipkart has set up a landing page on its website teasing this upcoming smartphone from Realme. While Flipkart doesn’t reveal the name of this smartphone, it does reveal some of its features. This next Realme smartphone will be an entertainment-focused smartphone and will sport a display notch. However, unlike the Realme 2 Pro and the Realme U1, the notch on this smartphone won’t have a water-drop shape. Instead, it looks like the smartphone will come with quite a wide notch.

Besides, it looks like the smartphone will also come with ample storage so that you can load it with your favorite music and movies without having to worry about running out of space. Furthermore, the smartphone might also come with a bigger battery, probably somewhere around the 4000 mAh mark, so that you can continue with your binge-watching sessions without much interruptions.

Lastly, the smartphone might also come with Full-HD+ resolution display for a better movie-watching and gaming experience.

Like we said, Flipkart’s page doesn’t reveal the name of this smartphone, but it could be the Realme A1 that we heard of last month. The Realme A1 is rumored to be a budget smartphone that will be positioned below the Realme U1 and will probably be priced around ₹10,000. Having said that, Realme has also confirmed that it will launch the Realme 3 in India in Q1 of 2019, so this next smartphone could be either of these.

Expect to hear more about this entertainment-focused Realme smartphone in the coming days.