Reliance Jio launches ₹297 and ₹594 long-validity plans for JioPhone users

It’s been quite a while since Mukesh Ambani-led Indian telecom operator Reliance Jio launched any new plans for its customers. The last plan that Jio launched was the ₹1699 plan for its prepaid customers back in October last year. Well now, the company has launched two new plans priced at ₹297 and ₹594 for JioPhone users.

Reliance Jio ₹297 Prepaid Plan Details

The ₹297 prepaid plan for JioPhone users offers unlimited voice calls, free national roaming, and 0.5 GB high-speed data per day. However, once you exhaust this 0.5 GB high-speed data, you can still continue to use the Internet for the rest of the day, but at a reduced speed of 64 Kbps.

In addition to that, this ₹297 plan also offers a complimentary subscription to all Jio apps, as well as 300 free SMS per cycle of 28 days. This plan has a validity of 84 days, hence, you get a total of 42 GB of high-speed data and 900 free SMS for the validity period.

Reliance Jio ₹594 Prepaid Plan Details

The ₹594 prepaid plan, like the ₹297 plan, offers benefits like unlimited voice calls, free national roaming, 0.5 GB high-speed data per day, complimentary subscription to all Jio apps, and 300 free SMS per cycle of 28 days. However, it comes with a validity of 168 days, hence, you get a total of 84 GB of high-speed data and 1800 free SMS for the validity period which is twice of what the ₹297 plan offers.

Those who don’t want to go for these long-validity plans can go for the prepaid plans priced at ₹49, ₹99, and ₹153 that all have a validity of 28 days.

All the aforementioned plans are available for JioPhone as well as the JioPhone 2 users.

Are you a JioPhone user? Which prepaid plan are you subscribed to?