Nokia 5 (2017) starts receiving Android 9.0 Pie update

Yesterday, HMD shared Android 9.0 Pie update roadmap for Nokia smartphones and confirmed that it would roll-out Android Pie for Nokia 5 (2017) this week. Well, staying true to what they said, HMD has started rolling out the stable build of Android Pie for Nokia 5 (2017).

The Android Pie update for Nokia 5 (2017) is rolled out over-the-air and should reach all the units within a week or two. But, if you couldn’t wait for the update notification to pop-up on your smartphone, you can check for the update manually by heading over to the phone’s Settings menu.

It gives me immense pleasure to announce that Nokia 5 (2017) has just been updated to Android 9 Pie! Nokia Phones truly get better over time! pic.twitter.com/HbwKxilXc8 — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) January 24, 2019

The Android Pie update for Nokia 5 (2017) carries build number V6.12E and weighs more than 1.5 GB in size, hence, we advise you to download it over a Wi-Fi connection.

As this is an Android Pie update, it brings in new UI to the phone along with navigation gestures as well as features like adaptive brightness and adaptive battery. The update also bumps up the Android security patch level on Nokia 5 (2017) to January 1, 2019.

The Nokia 5 (2017) was launched back in February 2017 with Android Nougat and picked up the Android 8.0 Oreo update in January 2018. The smartphone was updated with Android 8.1 Oreo later in March.

In addition to Nokia 5 (2017), HMD said that it would also roll-out Android Pie update for Nokia 3.1 Plus this week. Well, let’s see whether or not users of Nokia 3.1 Plus get to taste Android Pie this week.