Huawei confirms launch of foldable smartphone with 5G support at MWC next month

Even though we are still a month away from Mobile World Congress (MWC) that kicks off in Barcelona, Spain next month from February 25th, the smartphones we are expecting to see at this tech show has us pumped already. This year’s MWC is going to be about smartphones coming with foldable displays and 5G support. However, these smartphones will either come with a foldable display or 5G support. But, Chinese technology brand Huawei seems to be in a mood to one-up everyone by launching a smartphone that comes with both these features.

At the launch of its Balong 5000 5G modem, Huawei Consumer Business Group CEO Richard Yu confirmed that the company will launch its first foldable smartphone next month at MWC. Yu also said that this smartphone will come with 5G support, making it the first foldable 5G smartphone. You can check out the video attached below to see Yu making this announcement.

In addition to confirming the launch of its foldable 5G smartphone at MWC, Yu also said that this smartphone would be powered by the company’s latest and greatest Kirin 980 SoC which would be accompanied with Balong 5000 modem to make its foldable smartphone 5G capable.

Not much is known about Huawei’s foldable 5G smartphone right now, but considering we are still a month away from MWC, you can very well expect to hear more about it in the coming days.