Last year in February, at Mobile World Congress (MWC), Chinese smartphone brand Vivo announced the Vivo Apex concept smartphone that wowed us all. Well now, after almost a year, the company has unveiled its successor – the Vivo Apex 2019.

Like the Vivo Apex, the Vivo Apex 2019 is also a technological beauty that we couldn’t stop drooling over. The smartphone has a seamless design with the front that has an almost bezel-less look. The back of the smartphone looks simple, but it’s no way close to being called ugly or bad. The phone actually has a 3D glass back which is home to a dual camera setup that’s placed vertically in the center. Below these cameras are the LED flash and Apex moniker.

Yesterday we told you about Meizu Zero – a smartphone that doesn’t have any physical buttons or ports. Well, the Vivo Apex 2019 gives company to Meizu Zero as it too is devoid of any buttons or ports. In fact, the Vivo Apex 2019 also ditches the speakers. However, you don’t have to worry about that as the smartphone uses the SoundCasting Technology used on its predecessor which transforms the phone’s display into a speaker by vibrating it.

Last year’s Vivo Apex came with a half-screen in-display fingerprint scanner, but the Vivo Apex 2019 goes a step ahead of its predecessor as it boasts full-screen in-display fingerprint scanner. This essentially means that you can unlock the smartphone by placing your finger almost anywhere on the screen. No need to even look at the screen to make sure you are placing your finger on the right area.

Other features on the Vivo Apex 2019 include Snapdragon 855 SoC, 12 GB RAM, 512 GB internal storage, and 5G support. The smartphone lacks a selfie camera though. And, for data transfer and battery charging, it has a magnetic connector at the back. Unlike the Meizu Zero, the Vivo Apex 2019 doesn’t support wireless charging.

Like the Vivo Apex, the Vivo Apex 2019 is also unlikely to be commercially available in the market, but, you can very well expect some of its features to trickle down to mainstream smartphones that Vivo would launch this year. If we look back at 2018, it’s likely that other smartphone brands will adopt some of the features of Vivo Apex 2019 in their smartphones like the full-screen in-display fingerprint scanner.

Vivo will showcase this phone at MWC next month where we may get to know more about it.