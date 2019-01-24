These leaked live images of Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ prototypes show us what the final product will look like

South Korean tech giant Samsung is all set to unveil its Galaxy S10 series smartphones on February 20 – five days before Mobile World Congress (MWC) kicks off. Thanks to previously leaked renders and images, we already have a pretty fair idea of what these smartphones will look like. But now, we are looking at the live images of the prototypes of Galaxy S10 and S10+ which give us a pretty good idea of what to expect from the final product in terms of design.

Live images of the prototypes of Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ have been leaked by German blog AllAboutSamsung. These images show that both the S10 and S10+ will come with tiny bezels around the curved edged screens, however, the bezels aren’t as small as they seemed to be in previously leaked renders.

Galaxy S10 (left); Galaxy S10+ (right) Galaxy S10 (left); Galaxy S10+ (right) Galaxy S10 (left); Galaxy S10+ (right) Galaxy S10 (left); Galaxy S10+ (right) Galaxy S10 (left); Galaxy S10+ (right) Prev 1 of 5 Next

The Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ will both come with Infinity-O display that has a hole in the top-right corner to accommodate the front camera. But, do note that the Galaxy S10 comes with a single camera on the front whereas the Galaxy S10+ comes with dual cameras.

Round the back, both the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ have triple cameras with LED flash and heart rate sensor sitting to their right. We don’t see a traditional fingerprint scanner on either of these phones, which means both of them will feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. However, the Galaxy S10 Lite/E, which is the cheapest in the series, will probably come toting a traditional fingerprint scanner on its back.

That said, these images also reveal that both the Galaxy S10 and S10+ have their power button on the right and volume rocker and Bixby button on the left. At the bottom, these smartphones have a USB Type-C port which is flanked by a speaker and *drum rolls* a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

It’s unlikely that the Galaxy S10 and S10+ Samsung will show us next month on February 20 will be any different from what we see right now design-wise, but, do note that these live images are of the prototypes, and we don’t know when they were photographed, so don’t blame us if the final product looks different.

