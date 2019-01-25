OnePlus rolls out OxygenOS 9.0.3 hot fix update for OnePlus 5 and 5T

Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus rolled out OxygenOS 9.0 update for OnePlus 5 and 5T late last month. However, this update introduced some bugs which is why OnePlus later released OxygenOS 9.0.1 update to fix them. But, 9.0.1 also introduced some bugs so OnePlus rolled out OxygenOS 9.0.2 hot fix update over two weeks ago. Well, there still are some bugs that need to be squashed out which is why OnePlus has rolled out OxygenOS 9.0.3 update.

OxygenOS 9.0.3 update that’s rolled out for OnePlus 5 and 5T fixes an issue related to the connectivity with some third-party apps. The update also brings in stability improvements for system upgrade as well as improved stability for Sound settings.

Here’s the entire change-log of OxygenOS 9.0.3 update for OnePlus 5 and 5T:

Hot Fix Fixed connectivity issue with certain third-party Apps Improved stability for Sound settings Stability improvements for the system upgrade



System Improved stability for Wi-Fi connection Optimized sRGB display mode Optimized Reading mode Fixed issue with 4G VoLTE toggle missing Fixed random reboots when Screen Casting



The update is rolling out over-the-air and should reach all the units in a week or two. However, those who cannot for the update notification to pop-up on their OnePlus 5/5T can check for the update manually by heading over to the Settings > System > System updates menu.

That said, this update is rolled out incrementally, meaning it will be rolled out to a small percentage of users initially, with broader roll-out commencing in a few days.

Are you a OnePlus 5/5T user? Have you faced any issues on your smartphone after upgrading it with OxygenOS 9.0 and subsequent updates?

Source