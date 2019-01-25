Samsung launches Galaxy A8s as Galaxy A9 Pro (2019) in its home country

South Korean tech giant Samsung launched the Galaxy A9 Pro back in 2016. Well now, after almost two and a half years, the company has launched the Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2019). However, the Galaxy A9 Pro (2019) isn’t any new phone, it’s actually the Galaxy A8s that was launched last month in China.

The Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2019) features a 6.4-inch Infinity-O Display that has a hole in the top-left corner which accommodates the selfie camera. The display has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.

The Galaxy A9 Pro (2019) boasts a glass-metal construction, and, it comes with Snapdragon 710 SoC under the hood which is mated to 6 GB RAM. The smartphone comes with 128 GB of internal storage, but it also has a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy A9 Pro (2018) rocks a triple camera setup at the back that’s placed vertically in the top-left corner. This triple camera setup consists of one 24 MP camera, one 10 MP camera, and one 5 MP camera. The 24 MP camera is the primary snapper, the 10 MP camera comes with a telephoto lens, and the 5 MP camera is used for depth sensing.

For selfies and video calls, the Galaxy A9 Pro (2019) sports a 24 MP camera on the front.

The Galaxy A9 Pro (2019) has a 3400 mAh battery under-the-hood that keeps the entire package up and running.

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2019) Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB

6 GB GPU: Adreno 616

Adreno 616 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) Infinity-O Display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio

6.4-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) Infinity-O Display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 24 MP (f/1.7 aperture) + 5 MP (f/2.2 aperture, depth sensing) + 10 MP (f/2.4 aperture, telephoto lens) with LED flash

24 MP (f/1.7 aperture) + 5 MP (f/2.2 aperture, depth sensing) + 10 MP (f/2.4 aperture, telephoto lens) with LED flash Front Camera: 24 MP

24 MP Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: 4G, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C

4G, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Bixby

Fingerprint Scanner, Bixby Battery: 3400 mAh

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2019) Price and Availability

Price: ₩5,99,500 (around $534/₹38,050)

₩5,99,500 (around $534/₹38,050) Availability: Goes on sale in South Korea from February 28

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2019) Offers