Realme to soon launch a new variant of Realme C1 in India: Report

Yesterday we told you about Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart teasing the launch of a new Realme smartphone in India. Initially, this smartphone was expected to be the Realme 3 or the Realme A1. However, Realme later confirmed to us that this isn’t a new smartphone. It’s actually a new variant of an existing smartphone. Well now, a new report suggests that this is going to be a new variant of the Realme C1.

According to a report by Digit, Realme will soon launch a new variant of the Realme C1 in India with more storage, bigger display, and bigger battery. Well, the page set up by Flipkart also hints at this new smartphone coming with “Mega Battery”, “Mega Screen”, and “Mega Storage”. The page also hints at the smartphone offering a better gaming performance to the users.

The Realme C1 was launched in India last year in September. It is powered by Snapdragon 450 SoC which is paired with 2 GB RAM and comes with 16 GB storage. The smartphone sports a 6.2-inch HD+ display with an iPhone X-like notch up top. And, it packs a large 4230 mAh battery that fuels the entire package. We are listing full specs of the Realme C1 down below for those who need a refresher.

Realme C1 Specifications

Display: 6.2-inch IPS display, notch, HD+ resolution (1520 x 720 pixels), 19:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3

6.2-inch IPS display, notch, HD+ resolution (1520 x 720 pixels), 19:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Software: ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Fingerprint Scanner: N/A

N/A CPU: Up to 1.8 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, 14nm FinFET, 64-bit

Up to 1.8 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, 14nm FinFET, 64-bit GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Memory: 2 GB RAM, LPDDR3

2 GB RAM, LPDDR3 Storage: 16 GB internal, microSD support up to 256 GB (dedicated)

16 GB internal, microSD support up to 256 GB (dedicated) Main Camera: Dual cameras 13 MP + 2 MP, AI-backed, Portrait Mode, LED flash

Dual cameras 13 MP + 2 MP, AI-backed, Portrait Mode, LED flash Selfie Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Connectivity: Micro USB, 3.5 mm, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS

Micro USB, 3.5 mm, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS Battery: 4,230 mAh

The Realme C1 was launched in India with a price tag of ₹6999, so we expect the new variant that’s said to come with more storage and bigger battery to cost more.