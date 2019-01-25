Motorola

Specifications of the entire Moto G7 series leak online ahead of February 7 expected launch

By Sagar Bakre
Lenovo-owned Motorola has scheduled an event next month on February 7 in Brazil where it is expected to launch the Moto G7 series smartphones – the Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Play, and Moto G7 Power. Thanks to leaked press renders and live images, we already have an idea of what these smartphones will look like. We also know some of the specifications of these smartphones. But, thanks to Motorola, we now know all the specifications of these four smartphones.

moto-g7-moto-g7-plus-leaked-press-render-1

Someone over at Motorola Brazil jumped the guns and listed all four of the Moto G7 series smartphones on the company’s official website with images and full specifications. While Motorola has removed the listing from its website, thanks to CNET Spain, we now know all the hardware specifications of these seventh-gen Moto G smartphones.

moto-g7-play-moto-g7-power-leaked-press-renders

Moto G7 Series Specifications [Expected]

SpecsMoto G7Moto G7 PlusMoto G7 PlayMoto G7 Power
CPUSnapdragon 632Snapdragon 636Snapdragon 632Snapdragon 632
RAM4 GB4 GB (base variant)2 GB (base variant)3 GB
Operating SystemAndroid PieAndroid PieAndroid PieAndroid Pie
Display6.24-inch Full-HD+ (2270 x 1080 pixels) display6.24-inch Full-HD+ (2270 x 1080 pixels) display5.7-inch HD+ (1512 x 720 pixels) display6.2-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) display
Rear Camera12 MP (f/1.8) + 5 MP (f/2.2)16 MP (f/1.7) + 5 MP13 MP (f/2.0)12 MP (f/2.0)
Front Camera8 MP (f/2.2)8 MP (f/2.2)8 MP (f/2.2)8 MP (f/2.2)
Internal Storage64 GB64 GB (base variant)32 GB32 GB
Connectivity4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, NFC4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, NFC4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11n, NFC4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11n, NFC
OtherFingerprint ScannerFingerprint ScannerFingerprint ScannerFingerprint Scanner
Battery3000 mAh3000 mAh3000 mAh5000 mAh

This leak leaves very little for us to imagine about the Moto G7 series smartphones, and, the only thing that’s left for Motorola now to reveal is the price and availability of these smartphones.