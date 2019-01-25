Specifications of the entire Moto G7 series leak online ahead of February 7 expected launch

Lenovo-owned Motorola has scheduled an event next month on February 7 in Brazil where it is expected to launch the Moto G7 series smartphones – the Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Play, and Moto G7 Power. Thanks to leaked press renders and live images, we already have an idea of what these smartphones will look like. We also know some of the specifications of these smartphones. But, thanks to Motorola, we now know all the specifications of these four smartphones.

Someone over at Motorola Brazil jumped the guns and listed all four of the Moto G7 series smartphones on the company’s official website with images and full specifications. While Motorola has removed the listing from its website, thanks to CNET Spain, we now know all the hardware specifications of these seventh-gen Moto G smartphones.

Moto G7 Series Specifications [Expected]

Specs Moto G7 Moto G7 Plus Moto G7 Play Moto G7 Power CPU Snapdragon 632 Snapdragon 636 Snapdragon 632 Snapdragon 632 RAM 4 GB 4 GB (base variant) 2 GB (base variant) 3 GB Operating System Android Pie Android Pie Android Pie Android Pie Display 6.24-inch Full-HD+ (2270 x 1080 pixels) display 6.24-inch Full-HD+ (2270 x 1080 pixels) display 5.7-inch HD+ (1512 x 720 pixels) display 6.2-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) display Rear Camera 12 MP (f/1.8) + 5 MP (f/2.2) 16 MP (f/1.7) + 5 MP 13 MP (f/2.0) 12 MP (f/2.0) Front Camera 8 MP (f/2.2) 8 MP (f/2.2) 8 MP (f/2.2) 8 MP (f/2.2) Internal Storage 64 GB 64 GB (base variant) 32 GB 32 GB Connectivity 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, NFC 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, NFC 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11n, NFC 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11n, NFC Other Fingerprint Scanner Fingerprint Scanner Fingerprint Scanner Fingerprint Scanner Battery 3000 mAh 3000 mAh 3000 mAh 5000 mAh

This leak leaves very little for us to imagine about the Moto G7 series smartphones, and, the only thing that’s left for Motorola now to reveal is the price and availability of these smartphones.