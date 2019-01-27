How to stop Birthday notifications on Facebook [Guide]

Facebook has been around for years and it has helped you a lot in remembering the birthdays of your friends. But for those who are loaded with notifications needs to have control over it, disabling Birthdays (and other notifications) can be easily disabled, here’s how.

Stop Birthday Notifications On Facebook (Phone)

Launch the Facebook app on your phone.

app on your phone. Tap the three lines in the top-right (bottom-right for iPhones).

Scroll down to the Settings & Privacy and enter Settings .

and enter . Scroll to the bottom and find the Notification Settings.

This will let you choose which notifications you want and where you receive them.

Tap on it and you will see a list of notifications you receive.

It has Comments, Tags, Reinders, Friend Request, Birthdays, and more.

Tap Birthdays.

Here, you control whether you want to receive the Birthday notifications or not. Either disable entirely as shown in the screenshot or disable one by one. If you don’t want to receive Push notifications, just disable the Push switch and keep the Email and SMS turned on.

Stop Birthday Notifications On Facebook (PC)

For PC, it’s quite different than what we did on the phone.

Go to Settings -> Notifications and under that, tap on On Facebook .

and under that, tap on . Find Birthdays and turn it off to stop receiving Birthday notifications.

That was it, this is how you can disable the Birthday notifications on Facebook. You can also stop the other notifications that can be controlled from the same settings, the method is the same. If you want to track the login location of your Facebook account, here’s how to do it.

For more guides and tutorials on smartphones and apps, visit How-To Guides.