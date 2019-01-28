Nokia schedules MWC 2019 event on February 24, likely to unveil Nokia 9 PureView and Nokia 8.1 Plus

Smartphone brands like Sony, Xiaomi, OPPO, LG, and Huawei have already confirmed their presence at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 that kicks off next month from February 25th. Well now, Nokia too has confirmed its presence at MWC as the company has scheduled its MWC 2019 event on February 24.

This confirmation comes from Juho Sarvikas who’s the Chief Product Officer at HMD Global. While Sarvikas didn’t reveal what Nokia smartphones are going to be unveiled at the MWC event, two teaser images (attached above) have surfaced online which suggest that HMD will unveil the Nokia 9 PureView and the alleged Nokia 8.1 Plus at MWC.

The Nokia 9 PureView will come with five cameras at the back, and, the teaser above on the left also has the same rear camera setup which hints at HMD unveiling the Nokia 9 PureView at its MWC event. The fifth camera and the optical sensor are hidden though, but it doesn’t take a genius to figure out that this is indeed the Nokia 9 PureView.

The teaser image on the right has a silhouette of a smartphone with a display having a hole in the top-left corner. More than two weeks ago, we came across renders of Nokia 8.1 Plus with the same design. Hence, we expect HMD to unveil the Nokia 9 PureView and Nokia 8.1 Plus at its MWC event. We might even see HMD unveiling more Nokia smartphones at this event. Expect to hear more on that in the coming days.

