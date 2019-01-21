OPPO schedules MWC 2019 event on February 23, could unveil its 10x hybrid optical zoom technology

Next month is going to be action-packed for the smartphone industry as smartphone brands are gearing up to show us their latest and greatest products. Samsung will announce its Galaxy S10 smartphones on February 20, while Xiaomi and Sony will have something for us to talk about on February 24 and 25 respectively. Well, Chinese smartphone brand OPPO too has something to show us as the company has just announced its MWC 2019 event.

OPPO has announced its MWC 2019 event which will be held in Barcelona, Spain on February 23 – two days before MWC officially kicks off. The event will be held in Sofia Hotel and will start at 2 pm local time (6.30 pm IST).

OPPO made this announcement on Twitter, and, while the company didn’t reveal what it’s going to unveil at this event, it did make use of the hashtag #GetCloser in the tweet which hints at OPPO unveiling its 10x hybrid optical zoom camera technology that was introduced last week in China.

In addition to unveiling the 10x hybrid optical zoom camera technology, OPPO might also unveil its in-display fingerprint scanner that works over a larger area. To give you an idea, it’s 15 times larger than the in-display fingerprint scanner we have on the OPPO R17.

We are still more than a month away from this February 23 event, so let’s see if OPPO drops any more hints about what it’s going to unveil at this event.