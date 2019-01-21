How to use navigation gestures on Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro [Guide]

The MIUI 10 is packed with full of features and customizations, from hiding the notch, running dual apps, securing apps with fingerprints, there are plenty of them. Xiaomi’s latest entry in the midrange segment is the Redmi Note 6 Pro with quad cameras and it runs on the MIUI 10 based on Android.

One of the things you can do with the phone is to navigate using gestures. The Redmi Note 6 Pro offers full-screen gestures which helps to navigate the phone faster and efficiently. It’s easy to navigate the Redmi Note 6 Pro with the navigation gestures.

Navigation Gestures On Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

MIUI 10 comes with built-in system navigation that works with gestures, no need to tap the on-screen buttons, a simple swipe would be needed to navigate the phone. If you are still using the conventional on-screen Android navigation system i.e. the home button, the back button, and the square recent button, the swipe gestures will give you a more convenient way to navigate the phone.

To enable the navigation gestures on your Redmi Note 6 Pro, go to the Settings -> Full-screen display and select the option Full screen gestures.

Go to Settings -> Full-screen display -> Full screen gestures

You will be guided with a tutorial on how to use the full screen gestures when you tap learn.

Note: The full-screen gestures will eliminate the on-screen navigation buttons.

How do the navigation gestures work?

You can perform these actions using gestures – Go to Home screen, Open Recent Apps, and Go back.

Go to Home screen – Swipe from the bottom quickly.

– Swipe from the bottom quickly. Open Recent Apps – Swipe from the bottom and pause.

– Swipe from the bottom and pause. Go Back – Swipe either right or left from the edge.

