Nokia 1 Plus specs and render leak online, might be unveiled next month

HMD Global has scheduled its MWC 2019 event on February 24 where it’s expected to unveil the Nokia 9 PureView and Nokia 8.1 Plus smartphones. Well, in addition to these two smartphones, we might also see HMD unveiling an entry-level smartphone — dubbed Nokia 1 Plus.

Specifications and a render (attached above) of the Nokia 1 Plus have leaked online. As evident from the name, the Nokia 1 Plus will be the bigger brother of the Nokia 1 that was launched last year. And, according to the leaked specs, it will be powered by MediaTek’s MT6739WW SoC which will be coupled with 1 GB of RAM. However, out of 1 GB, only 889 MB will be available to the user.

The smartphone will sport a display having an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 960 x 480 pixels. While the screen size isn’t known, it’s safe to say that the Nokia 1 Plus will feature a 5-inch display as the Nokia 1 launched last year comes with a 4.5-inch display.

The Nokia 1 Plus will boot up to Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box, however, this will be an Android Go edition as the smartphone will very likely be an Android Go smartphone, like the Nokia 1.

Other hardware details about the Nokia 1 Plus are currently unknown, but, the render that has leaked shows us that Nokia has dropped the rounded corners seen on Nokia 1 from the Nokia 1 Plus. The smartphone also has thick bezels around its display, and, also has the Nokia branding in the top-right corner.

Nokia 1 Plus Specifications [Rumored]

CPU: MediaTek MT6739WW quad-core processor

MediaTek MT6739WW quad-core processor RAM: 1 GB

1 GB GPU: PowerVR GE8100

PowerVR GE8100 Operating System: Android Pie (Go Edition)

Android Pie (Go Edition) Display: 5-inch FWVGA+ (960 x 480 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 213 ppi pixel density

We will know more about the Nokia 1 Plus in the coming days if HMD is planning to launch it at its MWC event next month.

