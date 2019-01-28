Realme C1 (2019) launched in India: Here are all the specifications, pricing, and availability details

Last week, Realme teased the launch of a new, entertainment-focused smartphone in India. We initially thought this would be the Realme A1 or the Realme 3. But Realme later told us that this would actually be a new variant of an existing smartphone. Later, a report stated that Realme would launch a new variant of Realme C1 in India. Well, that report has turned out to be true now as Realme has indeed launched a new variant of the Realme C1 called Realme C1 (2019) in India.

The Realme C1 (2019) isn’t all that different from the Realme C1 that was launched in India last year in September. The only difference between last year’s and this year’s Realme C1 is the memory configuration. Last year’s Realme C1 comes with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage. But, the Realme C1 (2019) comes with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. There’s also a variant that comes with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage.

Everything else on the Realme C1 (2019) remains the same as last year’s Realme C1. It has the same Snapdragon 450 SoC, same 6.2-inch HD+ display, same 4230 mAh battery, and same cameras. You can check out full specifications of the Realme C1 (2019) down below.

Commenting on the launch of Realme C1 (2019), Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme India, said “Starting this year, Realme will be focusing more on investing in the budget phone segment expanding our reach to massive customers. Launching Realme C1 (2019) with 2+32 GB and 3+32 GB is a step towards our investment in the budget segment. As a youth-centric brand, listening and understanding the voice of the customers is our duty, the budget segment needed a phone that gave every Indian access to a power packed device hence we are offering Realme C1(2019) to the customers at an affordable price. We have listened to our customer’s demand on the storage capacity and offered Realme C1 (2019) with Mega Battery, Mega Notch Display and Mega Storage, Entertainment ka Boss.”

Realme C1 (2019) Specifications

CPU: 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor

1.8 GHz Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor RAM: 2/3 GB

2/3 GB GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Operating System: ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.2-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 3

6.2-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 3 Rear Camera: 13 MP (f/2.2) + 2 MP with PDAF, 5P lens, Bokeh Mode, AI Beautification, HDR, and LED flash

13 MP (f/2.2) + 2 MP with PDAF, 5P lens, Bokeh Mode, AI Beautification, HDR, and LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP with f/2.2 aperture, HDR, and AI Beautification

5 MP with f/2.2 aperture, HDR, and AI Beautification Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: AI Face Unlock

AI Face Unlock Colors: Ocean Blue, Deep Black

Ocean Blue, Deep Black Battery: 4230 mAh

Realme C1 (2019) Price in India and Availability