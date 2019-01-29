Reliance Jio once again offering 8 GB 4G data for free with its Jio Celebration Pack

Mukesh Ambani-led Indian telecom operator Reliance Jio offered 8 GB 4G data for free to its customers back in October and November last year with its Jio Celebration Pack. Well, the telco is once again showing some love towards its customers by offering free data with the Jio Celebration Pack.

Reliance Jio is offering 8 GB of 4G data for free to its customers with the Jio Celebration Pack. This pack comes with a validity of four days, and, the free data is offered in the form of 2 GB data per day for four days. However, do note that the Jio Celebration Pack doesn’t come with any other benefits like voice calls or SMS.

Furthermore, also note that the data from this Jio Celebration Pack will be used first, and, once you have exhausted the entire data from Jio Celebration Pack, the data from your regular pack will be consumed.

How to get free data from Reliance Jio?

As always, you don’t have to do anything special to get this free data from Reliance Jio. It is credited automatically into customer accounts. You can head over to the ‘My plans’ section of your MyJio app to see if you have got this free data or not.