ASUS ZenFone 5Z starts receiving Android Pie update in India

Back in November last year, Taiwanese technology brand ASUS announced that it would start rolling out Android Pie update for ZenFone 5Z in end-January this year. However, ASUS started rolling out the update for ZenFone 5Z late last month, but, the update was only rolled out in Taiwan. Well now, ASUS has finally started rolling out the Android Pie update for ZenFone 5Z globally, including India.

Zenfone 5Z users, rejoice! Your requests have been catered to. The highly anticipated Android Pie update is now up for download! If you wish to enjoy the Zenfone 5Z with the latest Pie update, get it on @Flipkart https://t.co/WzK7Aa2bdL #WeHearYou pic.twitter.com/6G0JZzL9LR — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) January 29, 2019

ASUS has started rolling out Android Pie update for ZenFone 5Z model carrying model number ZS620KL. And, the Android Pie update that’s rolling out for ZenFone 5Z units with this model number carries version number 90.10.138.175 instead of 90.10.138.157 that the update for Taiwanese units carries.

That said, the Android Pie update for ZenFone 5Z is rolling out over-the-air and weighs more than 1 GB in size. Hence, we advise you to download the update over a Wi-Fi connection. Moreover, it will take at least a week or two for the update to reach all the units, so if you cannot wait for the update notification to show up on your ZenFone 5Z, you can check for the update manually by heading over to the Settings > System > System update menu.

A detailed change-log of the Android Pie update for ZenFone 5Z is unavailable at press time, but you can expect the update to bring in the usual Android Pie features to your smartphone like adaptive battery, adaptive brightness, new UI, text magnifier, and more.

Now that ASUS has started rolling out Android Pie update for ZenFone 5Z in India and globally, the next ASUS smartphone in line to get a pie of Android Pie is the ZenFone Max Pro (M1). ASUS last month said that it will roll out Android Pie update for ZenFone Max Pro (M1) in February.

Are you a ZenFone 5Z owner? Have you received the Android Pie update on your smartphone already? If yes, how has your experience been so far?