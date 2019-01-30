Moto G7 Plus poses for a camera ahead of February 7 expected launch

Lenovo-owned Motorola has scheduled an event on February 7 in Brazil where it is expected to unveil the Moto G7 series smartphones. But, thanks to a barrage of leaks, there isn’t much left for Motorola to tell us about these seventh-gen Moto G smartphones. And, it looks like these Moto G smartphones won’t stop leaking on the Internet until Motorola makes them official. The latest Moto G smartphone that has leaked online is the Moto G7 Plus in the form of live images.

Images of the Moto G7 Plus that have leaked are in line with the press render of the smartphone that leaked last month. As you can see, the Moto G7 Plus has a waterdrop-shaped notch with small bezels around the top, left, and right side of the display. The bottom bezel (or chin, as some of you like to say), however, is relatively large as it has the Motorola moniker on it.

Round the back, the Moto G7 Plus has a dual camera setup which is placed horizontally in the center inside the island which is also home to an LED flash. Below this island is the fingerprint scanner with Motorola’s bat-wing logo atop.

These leaked images also reveal that Moto G7 Plus will run stock version of Android Pie out-of-the-box. Apart from this, these leaked images don’t reveal anything new about the Moto G7 Plus.

Specifications of the entire Moto G7 series recently leaked through Motorola’s official website. And, according to that leak, the Moto G7 Plus is powered by Snapdragon 636 SoC which is paired with 4 GB RAM. The smartphone sports a 6.24-inch Full-HD+ notched display which is kept on by a 3000 mAh battery. The Moto G7 Plus has 64 GB of storage on the base variant, and, it features 16 and 5 MP cameras at the back along with an 8 MP camera on the front.

You can check out specifications of all the Moto G7 series smartphones down below.

Moto G7 Series Specifications [Expected]

Specs Moto G7 Moto G7 Plus Moto G7 Play Moto G7 Power CPU Snapdragon 632 Snapdragon 636 Snapdragon 632 Snapdragon 632 RAM 4 GB 4 GB (base variant) 2 GB (base variant) 3 GB Operating System Android Pie Android Pie Android Pie Android Pie Display 6.24-inch Full-HD+ (2270 x 1080 pixels) display 6.24-inch Full-HD+ (2270 x 1080 pixels) display 5.7-inch HD+ (1512 x 720 pixels) display 6.2-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) display Rear Camera 12 MP (f/1.8) + 5 MP (f/2.2) 16 MP (f/1.7) + 5 MP 13 MP (f/2.0) 12 MP (f/2.0) Front Camera 8 MP (f/2.2) 8 MP (f/2.2) 8 MP (f/2.2) 8 MP (f/2.2) Internal Storage 64 GB 64 GB (base variant) 32 GB 32 GB Connectivity 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, NFC 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, NFC 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11n, NFC 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11n, NFC Other Fingerprint Scanner Fingerprint Scanner Fingerprint Scanner Fingerprint Scanner Battery 3000 mAh 3000 mAh 3000 mAh 5000 mAh

Source