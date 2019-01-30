Samsung kicks off mass production of industry-first 1 Terabyte eUFS 2.1 flash storage

There was a time when 64 GB of internal storage on smartphones was considered a luxury. However, that has changed in recent years as smartphones have started coming with 128, 256, and even 512 GB of internal storage. Well, that number might increase soon as South Korean tech giant Samsung has kicked off production of its 1 Terabyte embedded Universal Flash Storage (eUFS) 2.1 flash storage.

With this 1 Terabyte eUFS 2.1 flash storage, smartphone users will no longer have to bother themselves with inserting a microSD card in their smartphones to increase the storage capacity as they will essentially be carrying a portable hard-disk with them in their pocket.

Samsung broke the threshold of 512 GB flash storage and achieved 1 Terabyte capacity by doubling the capacity of its 512 GB eUFS solution. Samsung did this by combining 16 stacked layers of its most advanced 512 GB V-NAND flash memory and a new proprietary controller; all without increasing the size of the package which measures 11.5 mm x 13 mm.

“The 1TB eUFS is expected to play a critical role in bringing a more notebook-like user experience to the next generation of mobile devices. What’s more, Samsung is committed to assuring the most reliable supply chain and adequate production quantities to support the timely launches of upcoming flagship smartphones in accelerating growth of the global mobile market,” said Cheol Choi, Executive Vice President of Memory Sales & Marketing at Samsung Electronics.

Well, with 1 Terabyte of storage, smartphone users will be able to store 260 of 10-minute 4K UHD (3840 x 2160 pixels) videos on their smartphones. However, it’s not just the storage capacity that has increased. Samsung’s new 1 Terabyte eUFS 2.1 flash storage also comes with increased speeds. You can check out the comparison table below to see what kind of read/write speeds Samsung’s 1 Terabyte eUFS 2.1 flash storage offers, and how it compares with Samsung’s previous solutions.

Samsung has said that it plans to expand the production of its fifth-gen 512 GB V-Nand flash memory at its Pyeongtaek plant in South Korea throughout H1 2019 to “fully address the anticipated strong demand” for its 1 Terabyte eUFS 2.1 flash storage from mobile devices manufacturers around the world.

It now remains to be seen which smartphone manufacturer comes up with the world’s first 1 Terabyte internal storage smartphone. We wouldn’t be surprised if it’s Samsung.