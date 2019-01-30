Oppo

OPPO soon launching a new smartphone in India with in-display fingerprint scanner, could be the OPPO K1

Three weeks ago, Chinese smartphone brand OPPO launched the OPPO R15 Pro (click here to buy) mid-range smartphone in India. Well now, the company will soon launch a new smartphone in India which will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart has set up a landing page on its website teasing this upcoming OPPO smartphone. Flipkart doesn’t reveal the name of this OPPO smartphone, but, it does reveal that this smartphone will feature an in-display fingerprint scanner and come at an “unbelievable price”.

Furthermore, the Flipkart page also reveals that this smartphone will be a part of a new series from OPPO.

Well, the last two smartphones that OPPO announced with in-display fingerprint scanner are the OPPO K1 and the OPPO R15X. As this new smartphone is going to be a part of a new series, we believe it could be the OPPO K1 that OPPO might launch in India.

The OPPO K1 is currently available in China. It is powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC which is mated to 4 or 6 GB RAM. The smartphone flaunts a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ water-drop notch display and packs a 3500 mAh battery under-the-hood. For photography, it has 16 MP and 2 MP cameras at the back and a 25 MP camera on the front.

  • CPU: Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor
  • RAM: 4/6 GB
  • GPU: Adreno 512
  • Operating System: ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo
  • Display: 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 display
  • Rear Camera: 16 MP + 2 MP with LED flash
  • Front Camera: 25 MP
  • Internal Storage: 64 GB
  • External Storage: Expandable via microSD card
  • SIM: Dual
  • Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack
  • Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner
  • Colors: Van Gogh Blue, Mocha Red
  • Battery: 3500 mAh

We should know the launch date of this new OPPO smartphone soon.