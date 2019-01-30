Realme 2 goes on open sale in India: Here are the specifications, pricing, and availability details

Realme which debuted in India as an OPPO sub-brand and later became independent launched the Realme 2 in India last year in late August. The Realme 2 is a budget smartphone which was sold through flash sales until now, but, it’s now gone on open sale in India.

The Realme 2 is sold exclusively through Flipkart and is now available for purchase through open sale, meaning you can buy it any time you want without having to wait for flash sales and be lucky to be able to buy one.

Are you ready to grab the phone which will put you a notch above your friends? 😎

Now get your favourite #Realme2 without any hassles of waiting as it goes on open sale, starting today at 12 noon!

Get now: https://t.co/7MdDw9HXaN pic.twitter.com/LoNPIXFoQn — Realme (@realmemobiles) January 29, 2019

The Realme 2 is offered in two configurations – 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. The 3 GB RAM variant was launched in India with a price tag of ₹8990 whereas the 4 GB RAM variant was launched with a price tag of ₹10,990. However, the 3 GB RAM variant got a price hike last year in November, and it now costs ₹9499.

The Realme 2 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 SoC and was launched with ColorOS 5.0. However, the smartphone picked up ColorOS 5.2 update earlier this month. That said, the Realme 2 features a 6.2-inch HD+ notched display and rocks a dual camera setup at the back which is a combination of one 13 MP and one 2 MP camera. For selfies and video calls, there’s an 8 MP camera on the front.

You can check out full specs of Realme 2 down below.

Realme 2 Specifications

Model: RMX805

RMX805 Display: 6.2-inch IPS display, HD+ resolution (1520 x 720 pixels), 19:9 aspect ratio, 1200:1 contrast ratio

6.2-inch IPS display, HD+ resolution (1520 x 720 pixels), 19:9 aspect ratio, 1200:1 contrast ratio Software: ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back

Yes, at the back CPU: Up to 1.8 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, 14nm FinFET, 64-bit

Up to 1.8 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, 14nm FinFET, 64-bit GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Memory: 3 GB OR 4 GB RAM, LPDDR3

3 GB OR 4 GB RAM, LPDDR3 Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), OR 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), microSD support up to 256 GB (dedicated slot)

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), OR 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), microSD support up to 256 GB (dedicated slot) Main Camera: Dual cameras 13 MP + 2 MP (f/2.2 + f/2.4), Bokeh Mode, LED flash

Dual cameras 13 MP + 2 MP (f/2.2 + f/2.4), Bokeh Mode, LED flash Selfie Camera: 8 MP, f/2.2

8 MP, f/2.2 Connectivity: Micro USB, USB OTG, 3.5 mm, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS

Micro USB, USB OTG, 3.5 mm, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS Cellular: 4G LTE, 2x nano SIM (GSM), dual-VoLTE enabled

Battery: 4,230 mAh

4,230 mAh Colors: Diamond Black, Diamond Red, Diamond Blue

Diamond Black, Diamond Red, Diamond Blue Dimensions: 156.2 mm x 75.6 mm x 8.2 mm

156.2 mm x 75.6 mm x 8.2 mm Weight: 168 grams

Realme 2 Price in India and Availability