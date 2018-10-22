OPPO R15x goes official with 6.4-inch Waterdrop Screen, 6 GB RAM and In-Display Fingerprint Scanner
Over a week ago, Chinese smartphone brand OPPO launched the OPPO K1 smartphone with Snapdragon 660 SoC, dual rear cameras, and in-display fingerprint scanner. And now, the company has further expanded its offering with the launch of OPPO R15x.
The OPPO R15x looks almost the same as the K1. In fact, the R15x is actually a re-branded version of the K1. The smartphone boasts a 6.4-inch display that has aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The display also has a waterdrop-shaped notch up top, and it helps the smartphone achieve a screen-to-body ratio of 91%.
The OPPO R15x flaunts a 3D glass back which is home to a dual camera setup that’s placed in the top-left corner in horizontal orientation. This dual camera setup is a combination of one 16 MP and one 2 MP camera, which is accompanied by LED flash on the right. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 25 MP snapper on the front which resides inside the waterdrop-shaped notch.
OPPO’s website doesn’t reveal the processor inside the R15x, however, being a re-branded K1, it’s safe to say that it comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 running the show. In fact, the OPPO R15x has previously appeared on Geekbench with Snapdragon 660, so it’s very likely that we are looking at the R15x being powered by Snapdragon 660.
The OPPO R15x comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, and runs ColorOS 5.2 that’s based on Android 8.1 Oreo. For authentication and security, the OPPO R15x comes with in-display fingerprint scanner that lets you unlock the smartphone by placing a finger on a designated area of the screen.
The OPPO R15x is offered in Nebula Blue and Silver colors, however, the OPPO website doesn’t reveal the size of the battery inside the phone. But, considering previously leaked specs, and the official specs of OPPO K1, we assume the R15x ships with a 3500 mAh battery that keeps the entire package up and running.
OPPO R15x Specifications
- CPU: Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor
- RAM: 6 GB
- GPU: Adreno 512
- Operating System: ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo
- Display: 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 display
- Rear Camera: 16 MP + 2 MP with LED flash
- Front Camera: 25 MP
- Internal Storage: 128 GB
- External Storage: Expandable via microSD card
- SIM: Dual
- Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB
- Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner
- Colors: Nebula Blue, Silver
- Battery: 3500 mAh
OPPO R15x Price and Availability
- Price: ¥2499 (around $360/₹26,416)
- Availability: Goes on sale in China from November 1