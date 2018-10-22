Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi is all set to launch the Mi MIX 3 on October 25. And, as we inch closer to the launch, Xiaomi keeps on revealing more and more details of this smartphone. The Mi MIX 3 is going to come with slider mechanism similar to the one we have seen on the OPPO Find X, and, just a couple of days ahead of the launch, Xiaomi gives us a glimpse of how this slider mechanism works on the Mi MIX 3.

I could do this all day.😎 pic.twitter.com/GRAF4jPMZt — Mi (@xiaomi) October 18, 2018

In a video shared on Twitter with caption “I could do this all day”, Xiaomi shows us how the sliding mechanism will work on the Mi MIX 3. The Mi MIX 3 will flaunt an almost bezel-less design and will have no notch. As a result, the top bezel on the Mi MIX 3 doesn’t have the front cameras, instead, they are placed on a slider.

To open the slider and access the camera, users will have to drag the screen of the phone from top to bottom. Doing so will also unlock the smartphone. Something that’s shown by Xiaomi in this video. The video also hints at the Mi MIX 3 coming with NFC to enable cashless payments at PoS terminals.

960 frames per second, slow motion video recording. Only 3 days left until launch! ❤️#Xiaomi #MiMIX3 pic.twitter.com/ZRGD5FKrm4 — Donovan Sung (@donovansung) October 22, 2018

This past weekend, we told you that Mi MIX 3 may come with 960 FPS slow-motion video recording. Well, that feature has now been confirmed by Donovan Sung, Xiaomi’s Global Spokesperson. Sung confirmed 960 FPS slow-motion video recording on Mi MIX 3 by sharing a video on Twitter. However, it’s currently unclear whether the Mi MIX 3 will come with true 960 FPS slow-motion video recording, or whether Xiaomi has used frame interpolation to achieve that.

With that being said, the Mi MIX 3 has been already confirmed to come with 10 GB RAM, 5G support, and 24 MP dual front cameras. Let’s see what other features does Xiaomi confirm before the Mi MIX 3 is launched on October 25.