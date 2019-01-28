LG G8 ThinQ press render leaked online shows off notched display and dual rear cameras

CAD renders of LG G8 leaked online 10 days ago which showed off the device from multiple angles. However, LG’s Head of Global Communications Ken Hong said that these renders were “not real” and they were just “speculative rendering“. At that time, we didn’t have any other renders of the LG G8 coming from reliable sources to corroborate the information. But now, an official press render of the LG G8 has leaked online which corroborates the previously leaked CAD renders.

Press render (pictured above) of the LG G8, which will be called LG G8 ThinQ, has been leaked by XDA-Developers. This render shows that the G8 ThinQ will sport a display having a notch up top and curves along the left and right edges. Round the back, the smartphone has a dual camera setup placed in the center in horizontal orientation, below which is the fingerprint scanner.

The dual cameras also have the LED flash to their right, and, the back of the smartphone also has an LG logo with the G8 ThinQ branding above it. On the left side of the phone is a microphone, volume rocker, and a button to launch Google Assistant. And, on the right side is the power button below which is the SIM and microSD card slot.

The display notch on the LG G8 ThinQ isn’t small, but, if you look closely, you can see that the notch houses two sensors which will probably be used for face recognition. The smartphone also doesn’t have an earpiece which adds fuel to the rumor of the smartphone coming with “Sound on Display” technology.

This press render leaked by XDA-Developers matches the CAD render (pictured above) leaked by OnLeaks over a week ago, thus putting all the speculations about the veracity of the render he leaked to rest.

Having said that, while these renders do show the LG G8 ThinQ with dual rear cameras, a recent report by a South Korean publication stated that this smartphone would rock triple cameras at the back. Moreover, while the renders show the G8 ThinQ with an iPhone X-like notch, the South Korean publication claimed the G8 ThinQ would come with a waterdrop-shaped notch like the OnePlus 6T.

LG has scheduled its MWC 2019 event on February 24 where it’s expected to unveil the LG G8 ThinQ. The company has also teased touch-less gesture controls on the smartphone it will unveil at this February 24 event.

We are more than three weeks away from LG’s MWC event, but you can very well expect to hear more about the G8 ThinQ in the coming days.