Samsung Galaxy M30 specs and design surface online

Last week, South Korean tech giant Samsung launched two smartphones in India as a part of its new Galaxy M series – the Galaxy M10 and the Galaxy M20. However, Samsung reportedly has a couple more smartphones lined up in this series, one of which is the Galaxy M30 whose specs and design have leaked online.

A schematic layout of the Galaxy M30 has surfaced online showing us what the smartphone would look like. As you can see, the Galaxy M30 has a design that’s similar to the Galaxy M20. However, the back side of the Galaxy M30 does look a bit different than the M20 because it features a triple-camera setup as opposed to dual-camera setup on the M20.

The layout reveals this triple-camera setup is a combination of one 13 MP camera and two 5 MP cameras. Below these cameras is the LED flash, and to their right in the center is the fingerprint scanner. Moreover, the M30 is also said to come with a gradient finish like the M10 and M20.

For selfies and video calls, there’s a 16 MP camera inside the notch. The M30 also has a USB Type-C port at the bottom. There’s no mention of the 3.5 mm headphone jack though, but if you look closely, you can see that the smartphone does have a headphone jack that’s placed on the left side of the USB Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy M30 Specifications [Rumored]

CPU: Exynos 7885/7904

Exynos 7885/7904 RAM: 4/6 GB

4/6 GB Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.38-inch Full-HD+ (2220 x 1080 pixels) Infinity-V AMOLED display

6.38-inch Full-HD+ (2220 x 1080 pixels) Infinity-V AMOLED display Rear Camera: 13 MP (f/1.9) + 5 MP (wide-angle, f/2.2) + 5 MP (depth sensor, f/2.2) with LED flash

13 MP (f/1.9) + 5 MP (wide-angle, f/2.2) + 5 MP (depth sensor, f/2.2) with LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.0)

16 MP (f/2.0) Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)

64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM) Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 5000 mAh

There’s no word from Samsung about the M30 yet.

