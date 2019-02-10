GuidesAndroid Apps

How to unsend messages on Facebook Messenger [Android Guide]

By Sagar Bakre
Back in October 2017, Facebook-owned WhatsApp rolled out a feature called ‘Delete for Everyone‘ that allows users to delete sent messages from receiver’s end. Well, a couple of days ago, Facebook rolled out a similar feature for Messenger users that lets them unsend messages on Facebook Messenger. And, with this guide, we show you how to do that.

delete-sent-messages-facebook-android-guide-4

How to unsend messages on Facebook Messenger

Step 1: To unsend messages on Facebook Messenger, open the chat and long-press on the message that you want to delete from receiver’s end. As soon as you long-press on that message, you will see a dustbin icon at the bottom with ‘Remove’ written below it. Well, tap on that dustbin icon.

delete-sent-messages-facebook-android-guide-1

Step 2: When you tap on the dustbin icon, you will see two options – ‘Remove for Everyone’ and ‘Remove for You’. Tap on the ‘Remove for Everyone’ option to remove that message from receiver’s end, and then tap on ‘Remove’ for confirmation.

delete-sent-messages-facebook-android-guide-2
Sender’s screen

Doing so will remove the message from the receiver’s end. This works for both private chat and group chat.

delete-sent-messages-facebook-android-guide-3
Receiver’s screen

The deleted message will be replaced with a text to inform the other person that you deleted a message sent to him.

Having said that, do note that you can only unsend messages on Facebook Messenger within 10 minutes, after that, there’s no way for you to delete a message from the receiver’s end.

