Moto G4 Plus receiving the much-awaited Android Oreo update

The Moto G4 Plus that was launched back in 2016 with Android 6.0 Marshmallow is now receiving the much-awaited Android 8.1 Oreo update.

The Android 8.1 Oreo update for Moto G4 Plus is rolling out over-the-air. However, at press time, the update is only rolling out in the US, with no word on when it will be rolled out in other countries. The Moto G4 Plus received its Android Nougat update back in December 2016.

In addition to bringing in Oreo-specific features to the Moto G4 Plus, this update also brings in Android security patch dated December 1, 2018.

Motorola shared a list of its smartphones getting the Android Oreo update back in September 2017, however, the Moto G4 Plus was missing from the list. As a result, Motorola received a lot of flak from media and customers alike as the company had initially promised to upgrade the Moto G4 Plus with Android Oreo.

A couple of days later, Motorola did confirm that it would upgrade the Moto G4 Plus with Android Oreo, but also said that it would take some time. Well, it took Motorola more than a year to roll out the Android Oreo update for Moto G4 Plus.

Having said that, while the Moto G4 Plus is finally receiving the Android Oreo update, there’s no word on when the Moto G4 would get a taste of Android Oreo too.

