Meizu Note9 images leak online revealing dual rear cameras

Last week, the Meizu Note9 was spotted on Chinese certification authority TENAA’s website along with its specifications. The TENAA listings generally also include the images of a smartphone, but that wasn’t the case with Meizu Note9. However, the listing is now updated with the images of the Meizu Note9, so we now know what this smartphone looks like.

The images on TENAA reveal that the Meizu Note9 will have its dual rear cameras stacked vertically in the top-left corner. Below these cameras is the LED flash, and to the center slightly below is the fingerprint scanner. The back of the Note9 also has the Meizu moniker.

The Note9 also has the power button and volume rocker located on the right. The display of the smartphone is turned off, so we don’t really know how small the bezels on this smartphone are. However, thanks to Meizu CEO Jack Wong, we do know that the display on the Meizu Note9 will come with a waterdrop-shaped notch.

In addition to confirming the presence of a waterdrop-shaped notch, Wong also confirmed that the Note9 will be powered by Snapdragon 675 SoC and feature a 48 MP camera on the back. We are listing rest of the specifications of the Meizu Note9 down below which were revealed through TENAA.

Meizu Note9 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 675 SoC (confirmed)

Snapdragon 675 SoC (confirmed) RAM: 6 GB

6 GB Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.2-inch Full-HD+ (2244 x 1080 pixels) display

6.2-inch Full-HD+ (2244 x 1080 pixels) display Rear Camera: 48 MP(confirmed) + 5 MP

48 MP(confirmed) + 5 MP Front Camera: 20 MP

20 MP Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Dark Ochre, Silver Ochre, Starry Blue

Dark Ochre, Silver Ochre, Starry Blue Battery: 3900 mAh

We expect the Meizu Note9 to go official in China sometime this month.

