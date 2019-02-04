Meizu Note9 full specs leak through TENAA

Earlier last month, we told you about Meizu CEO Jack Wong confirming the presence of a 48 MP rear camera on the yet-to-be-announced Meizu Note9 smartphone. There’s no word on when Meizu will launch the Note9, but we can say that it will happen soon as the smartphone has appeared on TENAA with its specifications.

The Meizu Note9 with model number M923Q has appeared on TENAA. The TENAA website doesn’t have the phone’s images listed, but it does list all of its specifications. According to the TENAA listing, the Meizu Note9 features a 6.2-inch display that has a resolution of 2244 x 1080 pixels. Meizu CEO has confirmed that this will be a water-drop notch display.

The smartphone is powered by a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor which is the Snapdragon 675 SoC. The chipset is coupled with 6 GB RAM, and the smartphone runs Android Pie – the latest version of Android.

For photography, the Meizu Note9 has 48 MP and 5 MP cameras at the back, and a 20 MP camera on the front. It has 64 GB of storage onboard, and it appears the phone doesn’t have a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

The TENAA listing reveals that the Meizu Note9 will be offered in at least three colors – Dark Ochre, Silver Ochre, and Starry Blue. And, it will ship with a 3900 mAh battery to keep the lights on.

Like we said, now that the Meizu Note9 has appeared on TENAA, we expect it to be launched in China soon.

