Meizu Note9 to be yet another smartphone coming with 48 MP rear camera

It won’t be an overstatement if we say that 2019 will be a year full of smartphones coming with punch-hole display and 48 MP rear camera. We already have smartphones like Samsung Galaxy A8s, Huawei Nova 4, and Honor V20 in the market that come with a punch-hole display. The Nova 4 and V20 even come with a 48 MP camera at the back. In fact, these are the only smartphones right now that rock a 48 MP snapper. However, other companies like Motorola and Xiaomi are also gearing up to launch smartphones with a 48 MP rear camera. And, the latest member to join this group is Meizu.

Jack Wong, CEO of Chinese smartphone brand Meizu, has announced that the company will soon launch Meizu Note9 with a 48 MP rear camera. Wong also said that this smartphone will be powered by the yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 6150 SoC and that it will feature a display with a water-drop notch. Apart from this, nothing else is known about the Meizu Note9.

The Meizu Note9 will succeed the Meizu Note8 which was launched in late October last year. The Meizu Note8 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 632 SoC which is coupled with 4 GB RAM. The smartphone was launched with Android Oreo out-of-the-box and has 64 GB of storage on-board.

The Meizu Note8 features a 6-inch 18:9 notch-less display having a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone also has a dual camera setup on the back which consists of one 12 MP camera and one 5 MP camera. For selfies and video calls, there’s an 8 MP camera on the front.

The Meizu Note8 also has a fingerprint scanner for authentication purposes, and, it ships with a 3600 mAh battery that keeps the entire package up and running.

Coming back to the Meizu Note9, we expect to hear more about it in the coming weeks.

