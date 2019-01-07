How to disable autoplay Twitter videos or play only on Wi-Fi network [Guide]

Just like the other social media apps like Facebook and Instagram, the Twitter news feed also plays the videos automatically when you’re connected to the internet. This is by default enabled for all users, Twitter automatically plays videos when you scroll past them. The audio doesn’t play, but it’s still eating up your data in the background. Try this quick tip on how to disable autoplay on Twitter and only play when you are connected to a Wi-Fi network.

How to autoplay Twitter videos only on Wi-Fi

Twitter allows you to disable the autoplay of the videos while you are on mobile data. You can choose to have videos only play by itself when you are connected to a Wi-Fi network or disable autoplay completely if you are on a limited data plan.

Launch Twitter on your mobile.

Tap the profile icon in the top left corner or swipe from the left side to the right side to bring the profile menu.

Tap Settings and privacy .

. Enter Data usage , and under the video tab, you can see the Video autoplay option.

, and under the video tab, you can see the option. Tap it and select the desired option.

If you want to disable the autoplay completely, choose Never or else choose Wi-Fi only to keep it enabled for Wi-Fi networks. If you are using an iPhone, on your Twitter app, go to Settings and privacy -> Data usage -> Video autoplay and choose the desired.

Now go through the news feed and the videos won’t be able to play it automatically, you need to tap on the play button and manually play them on your phone.

You can also try to save more data by enabling the data saver, check the box Data saver as shown. When enabled, videos won’t autoplay and lower-quality images load. This automatically reduces your data usage for all Twitter accounts available on the device.

