JioBrowser launched for Android with support for 8 Indian languages, local news feed, and more

If you are a Reliance Jio user, you probably already know that there are a plethora of apps from Reliance available on Google’s Play Store like JioTV, JioCinema, Jio4GVoice, and more. Well, the latest addition to that list of apps is JioBrowser.

Yes, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has launched a new web browser called JioBrowser for Android users. This is a lightweight browser that weighs less than 5 MB in size, making it ideal for use on entry-level Android devices that are low on processing power, RAM, and storage.

“Jio is one of the first Indian browsers that’s developed keeping the Indian users in mind. It is a fast and easy to use browser with very low memory requirement. Install it today and experience some of the most engaging Videos and latest News content every day,” reads JioBrowser’s description on Google Play Store.

As this is a browser that’s developed keeping the Indian users in mind, it comes with support for a total of eight Indian regional languages like Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Bengali.

The JioBrowser also serves all the latest happenings in one place so that you don’t have to scour through different sources for the latest news. Besides, you can also customize your news feed by selecting the local news category so that you are well aware of what’s happening around.

Other features of JioBrowser include quick access to top sites, private browsing (Incognito Mode), sharing content with your friends, as well as a download, history, and bookmark manager. If you own an Android device, you can give JioBrowser a try by downloading it from the link given below.

Download Link: JioBrowser for Android