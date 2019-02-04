Redmi working on a smartphone powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi launched its very first smartphone – the Redmi Note 7 – last month in China. The company has also confirmed that it will soon launch the Redmi Note 7 Pro with better specifications. The Redmi Note 7 is powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC, and the Redmi Note 7 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 675 SoC. However, Redmi has now confirmed that it will also launch a smartphone that will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 855 SoC.

This information comes from Redmi head Lu Weibing through a post on Chinese social network Weibo. Weibing shared a picture (attached above) of him and his team discussing the company’s plans at Xiaomi’s R&D facility in Shenzhen.

Weibing said that the team had discussions about two phones – one is the Redmi Note 7 Pro, and the other being a flagship that will be powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC. Weibing didn’t divulge any other details about this Redmi flagship though, so we will have to wait to know more about this smartphone.

As we said, Redmi launched its first smartphone – the Redmi Note 7 – last month in China. It’s also the first smartphone from Redmi (and thus Xiaomi) that comes with a 48 MP rear camera and water-drop notch.

Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of Redmi Note 7 in India, and it was initially reported to launch in India on February 12, but that report has turned out to be incorrect. However, we will apprise you once we have more details about the launch of Redmi Note 7 in India.

Xiaomi is reported to launch the Redmi Go and Redmi Note 7 Pro in India alongside the Redmi Note 7.