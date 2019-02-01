Redmi Note 7 with 48 MP rear camera reportedly launching in India on February 12 [Updated]
Update: We reached out to Xiaomi for more details and the company has told us that no invites have been sent by them to the media for the launch of Redmi Note 7 in India on February 12. We are also told that the invite that’s circulating on the web is fake.
Original story: Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi launched the Redmi Note 7 last month in China. And last week, the company said that it would launch the Redmi Note 7 in India soon. There’s no word from Xiaomi regarding the launch date of Redmi Note 7 in India, but according to the latest report, this smartphone will make its debut in India on February 12.
According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Redmi Note 7 will be launched in India at an event in New Delhi. The report also includes an official-looking invite which includes a smartphone that looks the same as the Redmi Note 7.
There’s no word on the India price of the Redmi Note 7, but we expect it to carry a price tag similar to the one in China.
For those unaware, the Redmi Note 7 features a 48 MP camera at the back which is its biggest highlight. This 48 MP snapper is accompanied by a 5 MP camera which aids in taking photos in Portrait Mode. Under the hood, the Redmi Note 7 has Snapdragon 660 SoC which is paired with up to 6 GB RAM.
The Redmi Note 7 flaunts a 6.3-inch display with a waterdrop-shaped notch up top. It also has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. You can check out the full specs of Redmi Note 7 down below.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Specifications
- CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor
- RAM: 3/4/6 GB
- GPU: Adreno 512
- Operating System: MIUI 10 based on Android 9.0 Pie
- Display: 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 409 ppi pixel density and 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5
- Rear Camera: 48 MP (f/1.8, 1.6 μm) + 5 MP with PDAF, Super Night Mode, EIS, Portrait Mode, AI Scene Recognition, HDR, 1080p video recording at 30/60 FPS, 720p video recording at 30 FPS, 1080/720p slow-motion video recording at 120 FPS, and LED flash
- Front Camera: 13 MP with AI Portrait Mode, AI Smart Beauty, HDR, and AI Scene Recognition
- Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM)
- External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card
- SIM: Dual
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, AI Face Unlock
- Colors: Bright Black, Fantasy Blue, Twilight Gold
- Battery: 4000 mAh with Quick Charge 4.0 (bundled adapter supports 10W charging)