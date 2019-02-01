Redmi Note 7 with 48 MP rear camera reportedly launching in India on February 12 [Updated]

Update: We reached out to Xiaomi for more details and the company has told us that no invites have been sent by them to the media for the launch of Redmi Note 7 in India on February 12. We are also told that the invite that’s circulating on the web is fake.

Original story: Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi launched the Redmi Note 7 last month in China. And last week, the company said that it would launch the Redmi Note 7 in India soon. There’s no word from Xiaomi regarding the launch date of Redmi Note 7 in India, but according to the latest report, this smartphone will make its debut in India on February 12.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Redmi Note 7 will be launched in India at an event in New Delhi. The report also includes an official-looking invite which includes a smartphone that looks the same as the Redmi Note 7.

There’s no word on the India price of the Redmi Note 7, but we expect it to carry a price tag similar to the one in China.

For those unaware, the Redmi Note 7 features a 48 MP camera at the back which is its biggest highlight. This 48 MP snapper is accompanied by a 5 MP camera which aids in taking photos in Portrait Mode. Under the hood, the Redmi Note 7 has Snapdragon 660 SoC which is paired with up to 6 GB RAM.

The Redmi Note 7 flaunts a 6.3-inch display with a waterdrop-shaped notch up top. It also has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. You can check out the full specs of Redmi Note 7 down below.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Specifications